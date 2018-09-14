× How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hurricane Florence has begun its assault on the Carolinas. Non-profits have already arrived, helping with shelters and positioning supplies and personnel to provide support for those in need.

Other groups and individuals are also responding, and are reaching out for support through crowdfunding sites.

GoFundMe has verified this campaign for Task Force 75, a team of veterans that have brought boats and supplies to Wilmington, North Carolina to help with search and rescue operations for both people and animals.

Hurricane Florence has already impacted the blood supply in the region, as more than 120 blood drives have been canceled in Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. You can find updated locations to give blood through the AABB, America’s Blood Centers, American Red Cross and the Armed Services Blood Program.

The American Red Cross has opened three shelters across the state in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Johnson City.

The organization said they will be taking donations as they prepare to aid those during and after the storm.

You can help by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

We will be updating this list as we become aware of new ways to help.