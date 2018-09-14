× Couple arrested after butcher knife attack inside Sam’s Food Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple was taken into custody late Thursday evening following a violent fight in the middle of a local food market.

According to police, Giesler McGowan and Donnita Askew got into a fight as they walked into Sam’s Food Market in the 1000 block of Mississippi Boulevard yesterday evening.

Several minutes later, Askew approached her boyfriend from behind and tried to stab him with a butcher knife. There was a struggle for the weapon and McGowan ended up taking it from Askew.

Both suspects then left the store and went back to their home on Walker Avenue.

It was there that Askew allegedly approached a teenager and threatened him with the knife.

Both adults were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.