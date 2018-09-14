× Arkansas Electric Coops send crews to East Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A spokesman for the state’s electric distribution cooperatives says they’ve dispatched crews and equipment to the East Coast to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Florence.

Rob Roedel, a spokesman for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, said Thursday that 118 linemen and approximately 100 pieces of equipment have arrived in areas currently outside of the storm’s predicted path and will proceed inward after the storm makes landfall.

The crews will start in the Carolinas and assist the cooperatives where service has been disrupted. They’ll then continue assisting in other states as needed.

If restoration efforts take more than two weeks, Roedel said a second phase of crews will be dispatched.