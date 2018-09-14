American flag that faced Hurricane Florence to be taken down and donated

An American flag beaten by Hurricane Florence will receive rest and will be auctioned off at a Red Cross event in Wilmington, North Carolina to help those in need.

The flag — nicknamed Kevin by some who followed the live feeds — was seen by thousands on social media when news outlets began streaming from the camera at its location at the Frying Pan Shoal Tower off the coast of Cape Fear in North Carolina.

A Twitter account appeared Friday afternoon with a picture of the flag and a tweet shaming the people commenting about when he’d lose his last three strips.

To those of you betting on when my lower three stripes will blow away, shame on you! #kevintheflag #standwithkevin #fightforkevin — kevintheflag (@kevintheflag) September 13, 2018

And quickly started trending with people posting paintings of “Kevin” and even poems.

The stream went late into the night until it was disconnected due a power outage.

Richard Neal, one of the owners of the Frying Pan Shoals Tower, shared the plans for Old Glory from Hurricane Florence on their Facebook page.

Neal also shared in a live Q-and-A on the Explore Oceans YouTube page a little bit more about the flag and the history of the tower.

Neal shares that flying the American Flag in dangerous or strenuous circumstances was a good way to deal with the coming hurricane.

Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday afternoon as it pushed closer to the East Coast.