× Trader Joe’s readies for Friday opening

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — After several years of talking about coming to our area, Trader Joe’s is finally opening in Germantown on Friday and WREG got a sneak peek to found out what they say they have to offer that nearby stores don’t.

“We’re anxious, we’re excited, we can’t wait to show off the store,” employees at Trader Joe’s feel about Friday’s grand opening.

Bridget Chapman will have a tour of the store on News Channel 3 at 4 p.m. today. That report will be online with this story afterward.

“This has been a long time coming,” store captain Noah Stevens said. “For Germantown, for Memphis, this has been something that’s been in the works for a while.”

If you’re not familiar with Trader Joe’s, it describes itself as a neighborhood food store with products from around the globe and around the corner. They pride themselves on high quality and low prices, selling everything from fresh meats and produce to wine to flowers.

At check-out, they have nine registers and are committed to having them all open when needed.

Their location on Exeter has two other grocery stores nearby, but they think their unique shopping experience will bring plenty of shoppers in.

“It’s the feel,” Stevens said. “It’s when you walk in, you know where you’re at. It’s the interaction, the customer service. It’s a smaller store, right?”

And the store showcases the Memphis area around every corner.

Trader Joe’s has a lei cutting ceremony at 7:55 Friday morning. There will be food tastings, giveaways and more.