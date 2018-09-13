× Three ways to get free legal help in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. –If you’re being sued by a debt collector, a landlord, or in a dispute over a bad deal, there is a way to get free legal advice and possibly win your case without a lawyer.

Bryson Whitney is a staff attorney with Memphis Area Legal Services.

“If you have the option to come and get some solid legal advice, before you find yourself in a courtroom, before a judge, across from you know, other side counsel, you want to come in and figure out what steps can I take,” said Whitney.

Every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Whitney and other attorneys provide free legal assistance at the Memphis Area Legal Services Consumer Advice Clinic.

It’s held in Room 119 of Shelby County’s Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse located at 140 Adams.

He added, “We`ve seen people with issues involving landlord tenant, people who`ve purchased cars, mentioned earlier and have a debt that they owe on that but really, it`s just assisting people who are the consumers of goods or services.”

Consumers can simply walk in. Whitney says they want to catch people before their court case.

The main goal is to help consumers understand their legal rights, but Whitney says they can also assist with things like documents.

“Last week we had a guy come in and he just needed help filling out an affidavit of indigency and so that helped him to file his petition without having to pay the cost.”

Craig Barnes is the managing attorney with MALSI’s Consumer Law Unit.

He told WREG, “A lot of people don`t know they can even disagree.”

Barnes says MALSI started the Tuesday clinic after seeing a big need.

He says on any given day, there are dozens of cases where the plaintiffs are granted default judgments simply because the defendant/consumer doesn’t show up.

In fact, Barnes says the biggest mistake consumers make is not showing up for court, and standing up for their rights.

“You have a right if you disagree at all, or even if you`re unsure of the debt, you have a right to demand verification or proof of the debt, they have to prove that you owe the debt, not the other way around.”

Free Legal Clinics in Memphis:

Consumer Advice Clinic

Every Tuesday, Room 119

Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse

140 Adams

9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Attorney of the Day Clinic

Every Thursday

Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse

140 Adams

Room 134

Intake from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

*Applicants are seen based on attorneys and their practice areas

Saturday Legal Clinic

Every second Saturday of the month

Benjamin Hooks Library

3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111

First Floor – Meeting Rooms A, B, & C

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE–Advice at these clinics does NOT guarantee legal representation.