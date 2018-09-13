× Suspect arrested following deputy-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested overnight following a scary encounter with deputies in which he allegedly tried to run one of them over while fleeing.

According to reports, deputies were in the 1200 block of Rutland Drive after receiving a tip that Tamgium Carr, a man with warrants to his name for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property, was in the area in a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived they found the 39-year-old sitting in a red Ford F-150 which came back as stolen.

After making contact with the suspect, deputies said Carr put the car in reverse and punched the gas, striking at least one of the detectives. He then reportedly began driving the vehicle erratically through a neighbor’s yard before straightening the truck up and speeding towards one of the officers.

That’s when at least one of the law enforcement officers opened fire.

But that didn’t stop Carr. He fled the scene and was able to evade police after abandoning the vehicle on Jeannine.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and theft of property.