Suspect accused of attacking Blue Suede Brigade officer with knife downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday was a rough shift for a Blue Suede Brigade officer.

Vance Stacks started following Anthony Denton around 8 p.m. after a fellow Brigader spotted him near Madison and B.B. King. Police had been looking for the suspect after he allegedly threatened to stab two people earlier in the day.

“A lot of people are desperate these days,” a resident said.

Stacks was told to follow Denton until police arrived. But things got out of hand when Denton realized he was being followed.

Investigators say he attacked Stacks with a knife.

“That’s unfortunate that it happened to him like that,” resident Carlos McCraney said.

McCraney works downtown and sees the Blue Suede Brigade all the time. They’re a group of unarmed officers who keep watch, give directions and take care of public nuisance issues.

Police are called in for anything violent.

Fortunately, Stacks dodged Denton’s alleged attack.

Police say the suspect took off and was arrested nearby. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

“He definitely doesn’t need to be on the street if he’s out doing stuff like that,” McCraney said.

He gives Stacks credit for following a wanted man. “It was pretty brave of him to do it.”

Denton is due in court on Friday.