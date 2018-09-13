Students worry about safety after thieves rob Midtown convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown convenience store is burglarized for the third time this year.

Mathew George grabs a coke or candy from Midtown Mart at least once a day.

"Whenever I am thirsty or need food and I don't have it in my house I pop over."

He says he does't want to change that routine. But after hearing that someone wearing a ski mask robbed the owner and three college students, he's hesitant about the habit.

'Some of my friends, they told me they got robbed at gunpoint. I just hope it doesn't happen again," George said.

The store's owner, Alaa Ahmed, posted online on Wednesday about the crime, calling the crooks pathetic for trying to take from a person whose just trying to make an honest living.

He also pointed out that he's glad that no one was hurt.

For George, it's surprising because the college junior calls Midtown home and thinks of it as a safe place.

"I thought it was pretty safe at night, but I guess you never know."

The college students we talked to say they come to the store because it's a close walk. But after this ordeal, they are worried about their safety.

"I don't think I'm going to come here at night for a little while, just to make sure it's safe," a student said.

Three months ago, thieves came in after the store was closed. It only took them two minutes to empty the cash register and make off with 140 packs of cigarettes.

The total loss was about $7,000.

The student says, for now, he'll keep walking to the store simply because it's right up the street.