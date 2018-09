Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis music figure was honored Wednesday with his own Beale Street brass note.

Saxophonist Kirk Whalum now has a note on Beale and he put on a concert after the presentation. The ceremony was the Halloran Centre Plaza near the Orpheum.

Whalum has recorded a series of albums, but for a number of people he's best known for the saxophone break in Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

The world-renowned musician was born and raised in Memphis and comes home often, stopping by News Channel 3 quite a bit.