Purple Haze to close indefinitely to evaluate security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Purple Haze nightclub announced Thursday it will close indefinitely as management decides best practices for security.

The downtown nightclub management announced earlier this week it would close for two weeks after shooting Monday that injured nine people.

Purple Haze’s new statement does not specify a re-open date.

The club said the safety and security of their guests is their highest priority and that management is evaluating “best practices in order to provide a quality nightclub experience in Memphis.”

Jeremy Beck, 32, was arrested and charged Wednesday for the Purple Haze shooting.

The club encouraged citizens of Memphis to work with city leaders to find a solution to decrease the violence in the city.