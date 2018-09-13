× New details released after northeast Memphis barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released following a barricade situation in a northeast Memphis neighborhood on Wednesday.

WREG has been able to identify the suspect as Alfred Labarre III. The suspect was arrested at his Rock Ridge home around 3:30 p.m. after an hours-long standoff with police.

According to authorities, the entire thing started several days ago on September 8 when Labarre’s neighbors called police saying someone had opened fire on their home. Five people were reportedly inside the home at the time and within feet of the bullet when it came tearing through the residence.

Several hours later officers were called to another neighbor’s home following a similar incident.

Based on the bullet trajectory, crime scene investigators said the shooter fired from the second floor of Labarre’s home during the first incident and from his garage during the second.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the neighborhood once more after another person called 911 to report a fire. It appears the arsonist took two bottles, stuffed them with billing paper and then threw the lit “devices” onto the neighbor’s property causing a small blaze.

The name on the billing paper: Labarre.

Officers were wanting to speak with him about the incidents on Wednesday when Labarre barricade himself inside his home.

Around 2 p.m., police began evacuating neighbors as a precautionary measure and called for a TACT Unit.

By 3:30, police reported the suspect was in custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated arson, multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment.

A mugshot of Labarre was not available at the time of posting.