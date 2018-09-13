Mick Jagger makes Memphis stop at Sun with Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sun Studio was the site for a meeting of two rock ‘n’ roll legends this week.
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger met up with Memphis rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at the studio where rock got its start.
Photos of the meeting started to leak onto social media Wednesday. Jagger made it official, posting a photo to his Twitter account the next day.
Rolling Stone magazine reported that Jagger was in town making preparations for an upcoming biopic on Sam Phillips he is producing. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio.
Phillips, the recording engineer who opened Sun Studio in 1950, is credited with discovering a young Elvis Presley and giving an early boost to a wave of rock and blues musicians, including Lewis, Carl Perkins and B.B. King.
Jagger and Lewis joined up for a duet of the Stones’ “Dead Flowers” on Lewis’ recent recording, “Mean Old Man.”
