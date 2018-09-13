Live at 9: Reed Farrel Coleman, drawing with Greg Cravens & the NCRM’s concert series

How one hospital is using technology to help rehab patients

Superhero movies with the likes of Batman, Wolverine and the Avengers have featured high-tech exoskeletons for the last couple of decades. But now a Memphis hospital is the first in Tennessee to use one in rehab.

Kali Potts, Abed Morad and Debbie Lock joined us from Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital with more on how it works.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Reed Farrel Coleman

The late Robert B. Parker is considered the dean of crime fiction so it's no small feat to be the author selected by his estate, to continue his very popular Jesse Stone series.

Reed Farrel Coleman has also won the coveted Shamus Award four times and is proving in his 28th novel that he's no slacker!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Learn to draw with Greg Cravens

Have you ever wanted to learn to draw? You can get some great tips from cartoonist Greg Cravens at a free workshop this Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Civil Rights Concert Series

Memphis boasts the nation's pre-eminent facility focused on social justice and civil rights in the National Civil Rights Museum. One thing that keeps the museum on top is that it is always creating a new way to engage with the public.

The latest event — which does just that — is their Friday night concert series.

Faith Morris shared all the details.