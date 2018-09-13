× Live at 9: Perre Magness’ ‘Southern Snacks’ and Watercooler Wednesday

Perre Magness’ “Southern Snacks”

The Southern meal is known for its hearty portions but we love our snacks too. Perre Magness’ new cookbook “Southern Snacks” gives you 77 ways to make snack time special.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

Bev Johnson, Kevin Cerrito and Latty join us for this week's Watercooler Wednesday where we discuss the "best" Mexican restaurant, Apple's troubles selling iPhones and the best place for breakfast in the Bluff City.