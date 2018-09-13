× Burglary suspect hit deputies vehicle while trying to escape in stolen car, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a car burglary is facing some serious charges.

Residents say a man in a red pick-up truck came through the neighborhood trying to sell items. They say moments later, sheriff’s deputies showed up and tried to arrest him.

Deputies say the truck was stolen. And the man in it, 39-year-old Tamgium Carr, was wanted for a car break-in and theft.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says he was talking to Carr when deputies appeared. He watched him try to run from them.

“I knew he must of done something wrong,” he said.

Deputies say when Carr took off, he hit one detective with his side view mirror. The tire marks could still be seen in a yard on Thursday.

They say he drove towards another officer who opened fire.

“Somebody heard two shots, and I guess they were trying to shoot his tires out to get him to stop,” a neighbor said.

Deputies found the red truck less then a mile away on Jeannine.

Lee Harris says he was sitting on his front porch when the truck came down his street with a blown out tire.

“When he turned, I heard the noise. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know where the smoke was coming from, but it was from that rear tire,” he said.

Harris says he watched the driver abandon the truck in his neighbor’s driveway with the engine till running, and was relieved to heard that he’d been caught.

In 2015, Carr was sentenced to two years in prison for burglary and theft. Last year, he was arrested for two car burglaries and one robbery, but the charges were dropped.

Carr is facing many charges including, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. His bond was set at more than $200,000.