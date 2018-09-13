× Neighbor opens fire on family’s home because he says the kids knocked on his door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly opening fire on a home due to a believed problem with some neighborhood kids.

According to police, they received a call from a concerned mother on September 2. She said as she and a friend were sitting in her driveway on Quinby her neighbor, Richard Brackey, walked down the street, stood in front of her home and opened fire.

The mother told officers Brackey had become upset because he thought some of her kids had been knocking on his door.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Several days later, officers went by Brackey’s home to question him about the incident. While there, the detective heard the man’s wife ask him why the officer was inside their home. He allegedly responded by saying, “about when I fired the shots the other night.”

He later admitted to having a problem with his neighbors but denied firing the shots.

Brackey was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.