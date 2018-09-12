VIDEO: ‘This is my child,’ says emotional mother at police scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen officers closed off a North Memphis apartment complex Wednesday afternoon in the search for a dangerous suspect.

Although he wasn’t there, cameras captured one mother who showed up at the scene to take her grown son home.

“I just thought he was dead,” the woman said, grabbing the shirt of a man she said was her son. “This is my child. He’s fixing to go home.

“Because folks call me saying your son did something, something happened to him, my heart done dropped.”

Her son was one of several people police questioned at the Goodwill Village Apartments, and then cleared. Police radio broadcasts said they were looking for 23-year-old Kortez Collins, the man accused of shooting at a school bus in Whitehaven on Monday.

About 20 officers were there, some strapped with multiple guns. One person was detained.

Police wouldn’t say why they were there except to say that it was a follow-up investigation and that they didn’t find Collins.

As the scene started clearing, the mother explained why she wanted to take her son out of there. At 22 years old, she said he’s never been in legal trouble.

“You ain’t never been to jail but you running over here and you got caught,” she told him. “I’m sorry, but I’m just a concerned parent.”

Kortez Collins is still on the run. If you know where he is, Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.