Suspect believed to be responsible for shooting at school bus identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the man accused of shooting at a school bus in Whitehaven.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Kortez Collins for 28 counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Monday at the intersection of Graceland and Raines, near Hillcrest High School in Whitehaven.

Police said there were dozens of students on the bus at the time and one 15-year-old was injured from debris following the shooting.

On Tuesday officers got a tip that a 2010 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tags was used in the shooting. That same car fit the description of a car that was parked in the 1700 block of Graceland Cove, not far from where the shooting happened.

Officer later detained the woman who owns the car for further questioning.

Several hours later, officers identified Collins as the suspected shooter.

As of Wednesday morning he is still at large. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.