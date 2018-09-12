× Search of parolee’s Poinsett County home leads to drug, gun-related charges

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — An alleged Poinsett County drug dealer was taken into custody following a search of his home this week.

Investigators said when they raided Jordan Pickle’s home in Weiner, Arkansas on Monday they discovered a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, several baggies, three glass meth pipes and numerous syringes.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges.

Pickle had reportedly been on parole at the time of the search.