SCS officials investigating school fight involving principal after video surfaces online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video that appears to show a Shelby County principal getting rough with a student has surfaced online.

"That's uncalled for," a parent said. "You could've cause bodily injury or harm, you just don't know."

The students who sent the video to WREG, say that's their principal who could be seen putting both hands on a student and throwing him down on the floor.

Students tell us, the video shows a gang fight breaking out during school hours at Northeast Prep Academy back in March.

The video raises the question should the principal have stepped in. Some say he should have handled it differently.

Ray Austin says there's no explanation for the actions, even if adrenaline was high.

"It's too much, maybe he should have called security or authorities about that."

In the video, it's not clear if a school resource officers was already present. But the image of a student being thrown to the side raises concerns.

"He wouldn't want anyone to do this to his child or his grandchild, so it's very said," Austin said.

And with growing concern, Shelby County Schools tells WREG they're looking into it.

"That's so wrong. That was wrong. He shouldn't have done that. He's a principal," Jessie James said

Austin says the district needs to do something to keep it from happening again.

"There's another way that they should have been trained to handle that situation," he said.

We reached out to the principal and are waiting to hear back.