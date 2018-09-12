Police say gas station robbery was inside job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, — More than a thousand dollars were stolen from a Nutbush gas station after an alleged inside job.

It happened at the Mapco, off Jackson Avenue, near Interstate 40 more than a week ago. A gas station employee named Ellen Boyd and her boyfriend are accused of orchestrating the crime.

Police say Boyd put hundreds of dollars in gas charges on credit cards belonging to other people. Police say she then voided the transactions and gave her boyfriend refunds, handing him cash right through the clerk window. Investigators say $1,100 were taken.

The store manager caught on to the alleged scheme after checking Boyd's cash register and the store safe. The manager told police the numbers just didn't add up.

Boyd is facing a serious theft charge, but according to jail records, her boyfriend wasn't arrested.

Christopher Freeman can't believe the allegations. He wonders if Boyd and her boyfriend were desperate for cash.

"Sometimes people just get too far gone with the money situations that they're in," Freeman says.

No matter what, he says an honest living is the way to go.

"I mean, I landscape, cut trees. There's something for everybody to do out here," he says, "No one should be out here doing the things that causes them to go to jail."

Boyd is due in court later this month.