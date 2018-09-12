× Oakland Police mourn loss of 10-year-old K-9 officer

OAKLAND, Tenn. — The Oakland Tennessee Police Department announced on Wednesday the death of a 10-year-old K-9 officer dog.

The department released a statement on Facebook saying:

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the passing of K9 Rex.

On Monday September 10, 2018 Rex was humanely euthanized due to age, hip issues, and congestive heart failure. Rex served the Town of Oakland for 7 years and was dedicated to his job and loved being on the street. Rex was more than just a working dog though, he was a major part of my life as he was my family, my friend, and my partner.

It goes on to say the 10-year-old dog will be deeply missed.