Memphis woman charged after leaving dogs with no food or water for a week, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with animal cruelty after police say she abandoned a dog and its puppies in an apartment.

Latisha Webb, 38, was arrested after the female dog and her six puppies were found neglected in Whitehaven.

One of the puppies died, and investigators say the other dogs showed signs of starvation.

The dogs were left with no food or water for a week.