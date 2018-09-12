× Man arrested in fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Covington man was charged Wednesday with a shooting that killed two teenagers and sent a third person to a hospital.

Jarvis Tyleye Grant, 26, is in the Tipton County Jail without bond, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Deputies responded to a shooting to a shooting call at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and found two men dead on Turner Field Road in Covington.

The victims were later identified as Isaiah McCrory, 18, and Christavian Toomes, 19.

Investigators found information the led them to believe Grant was present at the scene at the time of the shooting.