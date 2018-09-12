× Man arrested in DUI crash that killed 13 year old back behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in a DUI crash just days before the start of the school year was taken into custody again.

According to court documents, Ather Scott didn’t show up for court on August 31. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest that day and he was finally arrested late Tuesday evening.

Scott was originally facing charges following a crash that killed 13-year-old Vernita Williams at I-55 and I-240.

Police say he was driving recklessly when he hit an SUV that was pulled over on the side of the road. Authorities found Vodka bottles and empty beer cans inside of Scott’s truck.

He also driving on a suspended license and didn’t have insurance.

Williams was initially transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police said an adult and two more juveniles were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Scott was charged with aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DUI.