Landlord accused of breaking into tenant's home, attacking her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local landlord was taken into custody and charged after allegedly breaking into a tenant’s home and threatening her with a gun.

The woman told police she was sitting in her home in the 1800 block of Court Avenue Tuesday morning when Steve Bell broke into her home and pulled a gun on her. He then allegedly slapped her in the face and demanded that she leave the property.

Bell reportedly left after demanding and retrieving the woman’s keys.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.