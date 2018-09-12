× Lacking documentation, SCS grade-change investigation halts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The absence of 98 percent of needed documentation has brought the investigation into grading irregularities at a large Tennessee school district to an abrupt halt.

Auditors advised the Shelby County Schools board to end the investigation Tuesday.

Jeremy Gilbert is a CPA with Dixon Hughes Goodman, hired to investigate changes to transcripts over a four-year period. He said years of inconsistent policies left little proper documentation on hand. He told the board it would be more financially responsible to make sure proper protocols are in place moving forward.

The 10-month investigation had been triggered by the discovery of more than 1,000 improper grade changes at Trezevant High School.

The district has paid Dixon Hughes Goodman $159,000 so far. Board chair Shante Avant agreed it’s likely time to move on.