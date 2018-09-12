× Fox Meadows man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fox Meadows man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death last year of his wife.

Mario Scales, 31, was sentenced to 25 years without the possibility for parole in a settlement approved by Criminal Court Judge John Campbell.

Lisa Peoples, 27, died of more than a half dozen gunshot wounds from an assault rifle, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. She was found mortally wounded around 9 p.m. on April 3, 2017, near her driveway in the 3500 block of Kings Arms St. near Clarke Road and Winchester.

Peoples had taken a protective order out against her husband.

Witnesses said that after the shooting, Scales told people inside the house what he had done and then fled on foot, still armed with an AK-47 rifle. He was arrested a short time later hiding in a nearby house.