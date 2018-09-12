Does It Work: The iSteam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people find ironing therapeutic, but WREG's Corie Ventura isn't one of them. So, when she came across the iSteam while researching other Does It Work products, she had to check it out.

It's a portable steamer for clothes and claims to remove wrinkles in seconds. It came with an important notice though. To avoid water from spurting from the nozzle, it recommended using distilled or pure water, not tap water.

Corie used bottled water for the test as suggested. She plugged it in, grabbed a bottle of water and poured the water in just below the max line. Secured the nozzle on tight and turned it on.

It heated up within ninety seconds.

"Super cute tank top. Not super cute when it's wrinkled. We're going to try it first on the red tank top."

"It's not heavy. It's very light," Corie said about the iSteam.

"It erased the wrinkles."

Next up was a dress. Many of us order clothes online. We pull it out of the box once it arrives only to find the stubborn fold lines. Let's see if the iSteam can erase the folds.

After a few dedicated swipes over it with the steam it looked 100 percent wearable without looking like Corie had just taken it out of the box.

For the guys out there, she even tested it on a short sleeve button down. Within seconds, the left side of the shirt was wrinkle free.

iSteam you passed the Does It Work test.