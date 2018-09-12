× DeSoto County man charged with possessing child porn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Detectives with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department say they found a man in possession of child pornography during a search.

David Keith Rushing was arrested and charged with possession of child exploitation material.

A search warrant executed Sept. 5 as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after the material was allegedly downloaded resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices, authorities said.

Rushing was released on a $60,000.00 bond.