Aretha Franklin among seven announced in Memphis Music Hall of Fame 2018 Induction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven musical icons were announced Wednesday as the 2018 inductees into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

In a fitting tribute to the Queen of Soul, the seventh annual class includes Aretha Franklin, along with The Box Tops, O’Landa Draper, Stax musician Eddie Floyd, radio icon George Klein, rockabilly pioneers The Rock and Roll Trio and 8ball & MJG.

Franklin, who was born in Memphis, died this year.

The 2018 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held November 1, 2018, at the Cannon Center for the Performing arts.

Including the new inductees, there are 74 individuals on the roster for the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

John Doyle, executive director of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, said this year’s inductees “highlight the great diversity if Memphis’ many musical genres.”

More information about this years event can be found at memphismusichalloffame.com