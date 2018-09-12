× Amazon, Whole Foods launches delivery service in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon and Whole Foods Market have officially launched their new delivery service right here in Memphis.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members can log into their account and shop thousands of available items from Whole Foods. Once payment is made, the items can be shipped to you in as little as a hour.

At this time, alcohol is not included in the items available for delivery. However, it is available in bigger markets like New York, Los Angeles and Seattle so it could soon be implemented here as well.

Delivery is only available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Amazon now delivers Whole Foods products in 38 cities.