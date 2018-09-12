× Alleged shooting suspect barricaded inside northeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a home in northeast Memphis after a man barricaded himself inside.

The incident is ongoing in the 2100 block of Rock Ridge.

According to authorities, they are currently attempting to make contact with the man at this time. No injuries have been reported.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler made the scene and was told that the suspect has allegedly been shooting randomly into homes at night. The witness also stated his son was grazed by one of those bullets when someone opened fire on his home several days ago.

His son was treated and released from the hospital.

Police noted there were at least four juveniles inside the home at the time.

This is a developing situation.

We just spoke to someone who said this barricade situation stems from a guy on the block who’s been shooting randomly into homes at night. He said his son was grazed by one of those bullets. pic.twitter.com/U3lO6qv7iy — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) September 12, 2018