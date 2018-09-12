× Accused Purple Haze shooter now facing attempted murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been upgraded against a man wanted in a shooting that injured nine people at a nightclub, police said Wednesday.

Jeremy Beck, 32, is now wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police responded around 3:30 Monday morning to Purple Haze, a nightclub near Beale Street, for a shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Beck’s arrest. Anyone with information should call 528-CASH.