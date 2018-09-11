× TBI investigating overnight shooting in Covington

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating an overnight shooting in Covington.

According to Tipton County Chief Billy Daughtery, the shooting call came in just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning from Turner Field Road and Leigh’s Chapel Road.

The TBI is working to process the scene and is expecting to be on the scene for several more hours.

At this time, authorities couldn’t release any additional details on whether anyone was killed or injured.

WREG is working to learn more.