Surveillance video released of Cedar Mill arson suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire investigators released surveillance video from a second alarm fire that caused severe damage to two buildings at the Cedar Mill Apartments.

Those apartments are located in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall Road.

The video showed a man walking through the breezeway and dousing a flammable liquid. He then poured the liquid into a mailbox and a storage area of the leasing office and then set it on fire.

By the time fire crews arrived just after 5 a.m. there was heavy fire visible from the two story leasing office. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent apartment building.

A resident on the second floor of that building had to jump to escape the flames. He injured his right ankle and shoulder, but is expected to be okay.

If you know anything that could help investigators call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.