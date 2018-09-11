× South Memphis woman says ex-boyfriend terrorizes her in her stolen car daily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A south Memphis woman wants police to track down the car she says her ex-boyfriend took from her more than a week ago.

Nicole Randolph says her ex-boyfriend, Wesley Tate, is hiding from police but keeps popping up at her place while driving her car.

She says even though they’ve been broken up for a while, on September 2 he showed up and took her car.

“I had scars and everything on my fingers trying to keep him from taking my keys.”

Now, Randolph says Tate rides the streets in her car, and even stops by her house daily. But police still haven’t stopped him.

“When I do see my car, it’s after he gets done banging on windows and pushing in AC’s.”

That’s not all, Randolph says Tate hides in a van and waits for her to come outside. He then shoots in the air, right outside her front door.

She says he even busted out her windows.

Now, she hides from him in fear.

“You’re torturing me every day, it’s stressful.”

She says each time Tate shows up she does what police told her to do, she calls them. But she thinks it’s getting he nowhere.

“I’m constantly making a report, and y’all aren’t searching for him. Y’all are talking to me,” Randolph said. “I can’t do anything about it. If I retaliate, I put myself in trouble.”

She says she’s at her wits end with it all, and doesn’t want to take things into her own hands.

“I just want some help. I want my car.”

Randolph says the whole ordeal has cost her job.

Tate has a warrant out for his arrest for robbery and domestic violence.

If you know about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.