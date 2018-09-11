× Some Kirby parents concerned after district splits up kids at new locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday will be a half-day for Kirby High School’s 800 students, who will finally be back in classrooms at Hickory Ridge Middle after a rat infestation kept their school closed for nearly two weeks.

But after that, it gets a little confusing.

Kirby’s 800 students will have to complete work from home Thursday and Friday, and then split into two other schools starting Monday— 400 at Kirby Middle and 400 at DuBois Middle.

That has some parents worried about getting kids to school on time.

“They have to be at school at 7:15, so I have to figure out how to get both of my daughters in two different locations there at 7:15, and try to get myself to work at 7:30,” one parent said.

And could there be issues mixing high school and middle school students in the same school.

Natalia Powers, head of communications of communications for Shelby County Schools, said students of different grade levels will have different entrances, different start times and different lunch breaks.

Ray Rowland is proud of Kirby High. His three children are graduates and he still keeps up with the students he sees walking home in his neighborhood.

Rowland said he thought the best solution was obvious: “Just move classes into Hickory Ridge Mall”

But officials decided differently, because the mall does not meet instructional environment regulations needed for a school, per federal requirements.

“I really don’t think it will affect them at all,” Rowland said of the Kirby situation.

At least, he said, he hopes that’s the case.