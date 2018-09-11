× Police: Possible suspect in custody after gunshot hit school bus in Whitehaven, injuring girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is under arrest and being questioned after a 15-year-old was injured when someone fired shots at a school bus on Monday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Graceland and Raines, near Hillcrest High School in Whitehaven.

According to the police report, officers got a tip that a 2010 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tags was used in the shooting.

That same car fit the description of a car that was parked in the 1700 block of Graceland Cove, not far from where the shooting happened.

Officer later detained the woman who owns the car for further questioning.

“It’s young adults that don’t have anything to do but practice gun violence,” a resident said.

Officers and investigators with the General Investigation Bureau were in and out of the home for over an hour. It’s unclear what they were searching for.

Neighbors say they hope the suspect admits their wrongdoing.

“They need to come forward and resolve the issue,” a neighbor said.

We knocked on the door, the man who answered says the woman arrested is his daughter. But he didn’t want to talk about the school bus shooting nor her arrest.

Jocquell Rodgers, with Green Dot Public Schools, released a statement saying:

Green Dot Public Schools TN is grateful for the hard work of the Memphis Police Department. They have and will continue to be a strong community partner.

Our organization will continue working with the Memphis Police Department to bring a resolution to this ordeal. We also commend the efforts of our principals, Michael Bates of Fairly High and Christina Austin of Hillcrest High, for supporting students and families throughout this transition. They worked to ensure communication happened in a timely manner and that students were supervised until they were back in their parent’s care.

This is an ongoing investigation.