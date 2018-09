× Police: Man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Harville Street in East Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene around 5 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

