Pass It On: An elderly patient receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're fortunate to live in a country where most of us have access to good healthcare. You see the doctor and, if needed, receive a prescription.

Well, that's the way it's supposed to work. Meet our play maker Karen Smith.

Smith works at a medical clinic and wants to help a patient who needs some help.

"He's an elderly man. He filled his monthly prescriptions, his medication and they're very important prescriptions for his health. They were in the car, and the car got broken into."

Unfortunately, insurance won't pay to have the prescriptions re-filled, so Smith is taking action to help the elderly patient.

"He is 72. He has a lot of health problems and is the kindest man you'd ever want to see," Smith said. "He actually said that he would cut my hedges, and I was like, 'No sir.' But he's just a wonderful man."

So let's help with some 'Pass It On' cash.

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

"He's going to cry," Smith said. "Let's do it."

She knocked on the door. We had to wait a few minutes.

Then we got our first glimpse of Robert Jayquel.

"It's a little early for trick-or-treating," he said.

Robert was surprised to see Smith from the doctor's office.

"I've got something in my pocket for you," she said as she counted out the cash.

The pass it on money will help replace the stolen medicine for Robert. And how does he feel?

"I feel so, so good inside."