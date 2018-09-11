Live at 9: Remembering 9/11, stem cell therapy for pets & Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Local Memphian shares his 9/11 story

Seventeen years ago America watched as the Twin Towers in New York City were attacked. Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists flew into the World Trade Center and one of them was Memphian Howard Hines’ fiancee.

Out of that tragedy, Howard has become an author.

Stem cell therapy for pets

Stem cell therapy for humans has long been an accepted treatment, but now you it's available to extend your pet's life, too. Dr. Angie Zinkus is a veterinarian who is using stem cell therapy for Sheri Bishop's dog Argo.

Author Chat with Claire Fullerton

Much has been written about Memphis in the sixties, but a new coming of age story is set in the seventies and eighties, by a woman who lived this story in her own life with a life-changing move to the South.

Claire Fullerton is the author behind "Mourning Dove."

The 2018 Memphis Music Hall of Fame

In the six years since the Memphis Music Hall of Fame opened, it has inducted 48 different artists or bands. Two months from now, that number will go up when the 2018 class is inducted.

John Doyle leads the Rock 'N Soul Museum, which started the Music Hall of Fame.