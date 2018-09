Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Official autopsy results are in from the killing of Ismael Lopez by Southaven police officers.

The reports says Lopez was shot in the back of the head. The bullet was lodged in his brain.

Police were supposed to be serving a warrant across the street when they showed up at Lopez's house last July.

There's no word on what ever happened to the man they were supposed to be looking for.

The officers who shot him were never indicted.