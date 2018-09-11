× Eudora Welty gets first marker on Mississippi writers trail

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi has markers noting a blues trail, a country music trail, a civil rights trail and even an Indian mound trail. Now, with the dedication of a marker to author Eudora Welty, the state is starting a writer’s trail.

Gov Phil Bryant and National Endowments for the Humanities Chairman Jon Parrish Peede dedicated the first marker Monday at Welty’s Jackson home. Also present were relatives of the late Welty.

A writer of novels and short stories, Welty died in 2001 at 92. She produced a body of work heavily influenced by Mississippi, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Optimist’s Daughter.

Welty was also noted for her photography of rural Mississippi during the Great Depression.

The writers trail is planned to span notable sites related to authors across Mississippi.