× Eagle lands on fire department’s 9/11 memorial

A Minnesota fire department had a surprise visitor Tuesday when a bald eagle decided to land on their 9/11 memorial display.

The chief of the Andover, Minnesota Fire Department captured the eagle’s landing on a Facebook Live video.

“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” Chief Jerry Streich said. “Isn’t that unbelievable.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed nearly a million times.