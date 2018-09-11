× ‘Credible’ abuse claims against 12 Arkansas clergy members released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has released a list of clergymen, some of whom served in the Mid-South area, who had “credible” allegations against them of sexually abusing minors.

Bishop Anthony B. Taylor said the list released Monday was preliminary and the result of an internal review in the wake of a sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse by clergy in Pennsylvania. He says the list will be updated following an independent review of its files by an outside consulting firm.

“This list is being published as part of the Diocese of Little Rock’s ongoing commitment to transparency and to encourage persons sexually abused by clergy or by anyone working on behalf of the Church to come forward,” said the Diocese of Little Rock. “The individuals named in this list have served in Arkansas at some point in time, but that does not mean that they abused minors during their service here in Arkansas. In addition, although this list includes their assignments, that does not mean that there are allegations of abuse at each place.”

The diocese named eight priests against whom credible allegations have been substantiated, and another four about whom it has received unsubstantiated though credible allegations.

Several of the priests listed at one time or another served here in the Mid-South including the cities of West Memphis, Crawfordsville, Horseshoe Lake, Helena, Blytheville, Jonesboro, Pochahontas, Forrest City and Marked Tree.

A number of the priests are now deceased or were removed from active ministry or laicized.

