U.S. Marshals capture Arkansas murder suspect in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murdering two people in Fort Smith, Arkansas was captured in Shelby County Monday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

U.S. Marshals caught up with Marcus Collins, 29, at a home in the 5400 block of Stephen Forest Road, near Ross Road.

Agents along with Memphis Police, the Shelby County SWAT Team and the Gang Unit broke down a door and found Collins hiding behind a freezer in the garage.

Investigators say he shot and killed twp people at an apartment complex in Fort Smith in July.