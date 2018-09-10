× Twelve car pile up at state line leaves one person dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple first responders are on the scene of an accident involving a dozen vehicles that left one person dead.

The accident happened at Stateline Road and Riverdale early Monday morning.

According to authorities, one of the cars became pinned underneath an 18-wheeler and caught fire. That person became trapped inside.

Another vehicle flipped in the ditch and several others sustained severe damage.

This is a developing story.