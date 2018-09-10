Twelve car pile up at state line leaves one person dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple first responders are on the scene of an accident involving a dozen vehicles that left one person dead.
The accident happened at Stateline Road and Riverdale early Monday morning.
According to authorities, one of the cars became pinned underneath an 18-wheeler and caught fire. That person became trapped inside.
Another vehicle flipped in the ditch and several others sustained severe damage.
This is a developing story.