TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in West Tennessee

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives is behind bars in West Tennessee.

Johnathon Shaquille Genes was taken into custody at a home in Jackson on Sunday, just days after he was added to the agency’s list.

Genes was wanted out of Hardeman County on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.